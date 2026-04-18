A massive fire broke out early Saturday at a cargo handling warehouse in Gavhan Phata, Uran, situated in close proximity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The blaze, which sent thick plumes of black smoke visible from several kilometers away, prompted an immediate response from local fire departments and port authorities. Emergency teams dispatched multiple fire tenders to the site to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent industrial units. While the cause of the ignition remains under investigation, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Cooling operations are currently underway to secure the facility. Massive Fire Breaks out at Paint Shop in Udaipur, No Casualties Reported.

Massive Fire Erupts at Uran Warehouse Near JNPA

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a cargo handling warehouse in the Gavhan Phata in Uran, close to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). No casualties have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/WxTyYci2PW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

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