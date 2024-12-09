A fire broke out today at a shopping store located on Garhi Bolni Road in Rewari, causing panic among locals. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas. The fire, which began in the early hours of the day, led to the evacuation of nearby businesses and residents. Authorities are currently on-site, and further details regarding the extent of the damage and potential casualties are awaited. Firefighters are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Haryana Fire Video: Major Fire Erupts at Rewari Car Showroom, Extensive Damage Reported.

Blaze Erupts at Shopping Store on Garhi Bolni Road

#WATCH | Rewari, Haryana: Fire broke out in a shopping store at Garhi Bolni Road. Fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/lNv2bwt9WQ — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)