Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar informed on Wednesday that at least 10 people have died in the floods due to excessive rainfall in the state, while two individuals are missing. Cattle and other livestock have also died. Khattar also announced Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia for the kin of the dead. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's Residence in Ambala Flooded Following Incessant Rainfall in State (Watch Video).

Ex-Gratia Announced For Kin of Deceased in Haryana Amid Heavy Rains

#WATCH | "Around 10 people have died in the floods so far, but the number can rise, 2 are missing, and many cattle have died...assessment of the losses will be done. Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia to be given to kin of dead...": Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/1JoYqdbCRy — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

