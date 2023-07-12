The residence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala flooded following incessant rainfall in the state on Wednesday. Visuals depict Vij's house half-submerged in water along with the residents in the locality. There have been over 37 fatalities and devastation as a result of the heavy rains in north India. Over the previous three days, several houses have been inundated, and properties have been ruined. Manali Hotel Washed Away Video: Resort in Himachal Pradesh Collapses Like House of Cards, Gets Swept Away by Overflowing River; Scary Clip Surfaces.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's Residence in Ambala Flooded

#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's residence in Ambala flooded following incessant rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/N815lda0Ex — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

