In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his mother and stuffed the dead body in a trolley bag in Haryana's Hisar after she refused to give him Rs 5,000. The man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Prayagraj on Thursday when he, according to the plan, was trying to dump her body in the Sangam River. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Kumar, a resident of Gopalgunj in Bihar. The accused travelled from Hisar to Prayagraj on the train, covering a distance of 890 kilometres. Haryana Shocker: Woman, Two Children Found Dead in House; Husband Booked for Murder.

Refused Rs 5,000, Man Kills Mother

5 हजार रुपए नहीं देने पर बेटे हिमांशु ने मां प्रतिमा देवी को गला दबाकर मार डाला। लाश सूटकेस में पैक की और संगम नदी (प्रयागराज) में प्रवाहित करने पहुंच गया। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। हरियाणा के हिसार में मर्डर किया। फिर लाश को ट्रेन से गाजियाबाद लाया। यहां से प्रयागराज ले गया।… pic.twitter.com/fBoh8gu3Hn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 15, 2023

