Kurukshetra, December 8: A woman and her two children were found dead in their house here and her husband was booked on the charge of killing them, police said on Friday. According to them, the incident occurred on Thursday and the man had tried to end his life by hanging, but was saved and rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police, Surinder Singh Bhoria, the deceased were identified as Rina, her daughter Gursifat alias Jiya (4) and her one-and-half-year-old son Kriyansh. He said that based on a complaint by Rina's brother, a case has been registered against the woman's husband Rakesh, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and some other family members.

Rakesh was found hanging by his family on Thursday morning and rushed to a government hospital here from where he was referred to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal, the police officer said. In his police complaint, Rina's brother Sanjeev Kumar alleged that after a few years of marriage, Rina's in-laws started pressuring her to bring money as Rakesh wanted to go to the US.

Kumar told police that they were informed that the health of Rina and both children had deteriorated and they had been taken to hospital for treatment. "When we reached their residence, we found them dead. We also came to know that Rakesh had attempted suicide," he said in his complaint. Jhansa police station SHO Pardeep Kumar said the bodies have been handed over to the family and the cause of death will be clear when the reports come.

"The family members of Rakesh have claimed that around 7.15 am on Thursday when they checked through the window, they saw Rakesh hanging while Rina and the children were lying unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital, where the woman and children were declared dead," the SHO said.