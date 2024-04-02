The Madras High Court recently ruled that a woman's act of filing criminal charges against her husband and in-laws would not be considered cruelty. It constitutes cruelty, according to a division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu, only if the criminal case results in an acquittal. The court observed that, following a thorough investigation, the concerned police had created calendar cases on a charge sheet based on the criminal complaints the wife had submitted in the current case. It was also mentioned that the woman did not contest the criminal cases filed against her husband and in-laws. HC on Divorce: Delhi High Court Grants Divorce to Husband, Says 'Wife Openly Humiliating Husband, Calling Him Impotent Amounts to Mental Cruelty'.

HC on Cruelty

Wife filing criminal complaints against husband, in-laws not cruelty: Madras High Court report by @NarsiBenwal https://t.co/kdiVS13upR — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)