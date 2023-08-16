The Chhattisgarh High Court has noted that if the husband indulges in excessive drinking instead of carrying out his family responsibilities, this deteriorates the family's situation and inevitably results in mental cruelty towards the wife and the rest of the family, including the children. The panel of justices Goutam Bhaduri and Sanjay S. Agrawal's further said that if children are born outside of marriage, a man, as the father, cannot avoid his obligations, particularly if the wife is a non-working woman. With these findings in mind, the Court recently granted the wife's appeal, which she had filed to challenge the Family Court's decision to deny her request for a divorce on the grounds of cruelty. Married Woman Asked To Do Household Work for Family Not Cruelty, Says Bombay High Court.

HC on Drunk Husband

