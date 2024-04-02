The Delhi High Court on Monday, April 1, set aside an order of the trial court that sentenced four men to life imprisonment for alleged gang rape of a woman. The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain came down heavily on the Delhi Police for its shoddy investigation. It also criticised the trial court for "getting carried away" by the prosecutrix's first statement which was later disowned by her during the trial. the court observed while dealing with an appeal filed by the four accused who were convicted for the offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL To Remove Arvind Kejriwal From Chief Minister Post After Arrest in Excise Policy Case.

HC on Gang Rape Case

