The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that a wife can seek maintenance under the Domestic Violence Act even if Section 125 CrPC claim is rejected. The high court bench of Justice Prem Narayan Singh said that a decision taken in a case under Section 125 CrPC and under Section 12 of the DV Act have no binding effect on each other. "If, in proceeding under Section 125 of CrPC, the application of wife seeking maintenance is rejected by the Family Court, such wife would not be precluded from claiming maintenance or other monetary remedy under the provisions of the DV Act," the court stated. HC on Divorce: Husband Cannot Escape Liability of Maintenance by Merely Citing Faults in Wife's Pleadings, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Maintenance

