The Delhi High Court ruled recently that the wife's continual criticism of her husband's financial situation and her pressure for him to achieve unrealistic goals will qualify as mental abuse and provide him with the right to divorce. Judges Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna, sitting on a division bench, noted that a wife shouldn't act as a continual reminder of one's financial constraints. It was stated that arguments and fighting all the time might be very taxing and detrimental to one's mental health. HC on Divorce Dispute: Financial Instability of Husband Can Amount to Mental Cruelty to Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Mental Cruelty