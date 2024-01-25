The Kerala High Court recently stated that investigating agencies cannot seize or retain passports from accused persons unless the passport was used or suspected to have been used to commit a crime. The high court bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also said that the long retention of a passport by investigating agencies would amount to impounding it, which is not permitted. "The passport of an individual is an important document and is issued under the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967. In the absence of any crime committed or suspected to have been committed with the said document, a passport cannot be seized or retained by the investigating agencies," the court said. HC on Talaq: Muslim Women Need Not Move Court To Register Divorce by Talaq, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Passport

