In a heart-wrenching incident, a 25-year-old woman named Sirisha was tied to a tree and publicly humiliated in front of her kid by an alleged TDP worker over an unpaid loan of INR 80,000. A disturbing video shows the worker forcing Sirisha to remain bound in front of her children, who watched in fear and can be heard crying as she pleaded for mercy. The victim, abandoned by her husband, had sought the loan to support her two young kids and repay the debt. The shocking video of the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage across social media. Kuppam Police acted promptly after receiving information and rescued Sirisha from Narayanapuram. The accused has been booked under multiple IPC sections, including 341, 323, 324, 506, and 34. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter further. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 4 Children Suffocate to Death Inside Abandoned Car After Door Gets Jammed During Rain in Vizianagaram (See Pic and Videos).

Alleged TDP Worker Abuses Woman in Kuppam (Viewer Discretion Required)

Woman Tied to Tree Over Loan in Kuppam

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

