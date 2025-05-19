In a tragic incident, four children suffocated to death after getting trapped inside an abandoned car during sudden rain in Vizianagaram's Dwarapudi village in Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 18, when the children, identified as Mangi Uday (8), Burle Charumathi (8), Burle Charishma (6), and Kandi Manaswini (6), seeking shelter from the downpour, entered the unlocked car. However, as they attempted to leave the vehicle, the door reportedly got jammed, trapping the four kids inside. Despite a three-hour search by family members, the children were found lifeless when rescued by breaking the car windows. Vizianagaram: Frustrated Over Lack of Academic Improvement of Students’, School Headmaster Performs Sit-Ups To Teach Discipline to Them in Andhra Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

4 Children Suffocate to Death Inside an Abandoned Car in Andhra Pradesh

Four Children Died of Suffocation after Car Door Locked, in #Dwarapudi, #Vizianagaram Never leave children alone in a vehicle locked or unlocked, even for a minute, the interior temperature of a car can rise quickly, leading to heatstroke or #Suffocation In a heart-wrenching… pic.twitter.com/5WYUunNjhT — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 19, 2025

