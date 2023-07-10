Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh as the hilly state fears flood-like situations. Amid the heavy downpour in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the hilly state today. The weather agency said that extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm of rainfall are likely today, July 10 in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Landslides, Flooding, Overflowing Rivers, Incessant Rainfall Unleashes Deaths and Devastation Across State.

IMD Predicts Vey Heavy Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

