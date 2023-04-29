India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has requested an additional six months to finish looking into any violations of securities laws or inadequate regulatory disclosures raised by short-seller Hindenburg Research on the part of billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani company. The Supreme Court had directed SEBI to investigate the Adani Group on March 2, citing possible violations of securities contract rules, failure to comply with disclosure norms, and manipulation of stock prices. Adani-Hindenburg Row: SEBI Never Comments on Entity-Specific Matters, Says Madhabi Puri Buch.

Hindenburg Report on Adani Row

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)