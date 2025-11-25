The shares of Adani Enterprise Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) tumbled on Tuesday, November 25, despite the Adani Group posting a record H1 performance with INR 67,870 crore Copex and the highest-ever Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). The shares of Adani Enterprise Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) were trading at 2,371 as of 10 am on November 25. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 25, 2025: Sunteck Realty, Bharat Electronics and HUDCO Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, November 25

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)