In a shocking incident in Haryana, two minor students stabbed their school principal to death in Hisar. It is learnt that the minor boys are students of Kartar Memorial School in Bas village of Narnaund town. Amit Yashvardhan, SP of Hansi, Hisar, said that the two students stabbed the school principal to death in anger after he asked them to come to school with cut hair and maintain discipline. "The principal's body has been sent to Hisar for post-mortem. Investigation is underway," he added. Haryana Shocker: Marriage Proposal Turned Down, Man Shoots at 2 Sisters in Jind; Case Registered.

Two Students Kill Their School Principal in Hisar

Hisar, Haryana | Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan says, "Two minor students of Kartar Memorial School in Bas village of Narnaund town, stabbed their School Principal to death in anger, after the principal told the children to come to school with cut hair and maintain discipline. The… — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

