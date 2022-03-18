Adding joy to the Holi fervor, Mumbai Police's band, the Khaki Studio, brought in the celebrations of Holi in a grand style by playing a musical medley of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's songs. In the 2-minute 17-seconds video clip, 40 officers of the Khaki Studio can be seen playing iconic Holi numbers including 'Rang barse', 'Holi Khele Raghubira' among others. "The festival of colours can't really be complete, without a medley of @SrBachchan ‘geet’," the Mumbai Police tweeted.

Check Mumbai Police's tweet:

