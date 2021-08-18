The government of Puducherry on Wednesday declared holiday on August 19 for govt offices in Mahe region while on August 20 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam region on the occasion of Muharram:

Holiday declared on 19th August for all govt offices in Mahe region and on 20th Aug in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam region on Muharram: Government of Puducherry — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

