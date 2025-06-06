In a chilling case of honour killing, a woman strangled her 17-year-old daughter to death for speaking to a boy on the phone in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The case came to light after the deceased's body was found in the canal by authorities. Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between the mother and daughter after the woman found her daughter, Aastha, speaking to a boy on the phone. As the altercation turned violent, the woman first strangled Aastha to death and called her brother and relatives for help. All the accused then beheaded her body and dumped it in a canal. Police have since arrested her mother, brother, cousin, and a family friend in connection with the crime. Honour Killing in Sonipat: Man Shoots Married Sister 5 Times for Wanting To Marry Instagram Friend in Haryana; Arrested.

Meerut Girl Murdered by Family in Honour Killing

उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में ऑनर किलिंग – 17 वर्षीय छात्रा आस्था की गला दबाकर हत्या। धड़ से सिर अलग करके लाश रजवाहे में फेंकी। पुलिस ने छात्रा की मां, भाई, ममेरे भाई, दोस्त हिरासत में लिए। पता चला है कि छात्रा कॉल पर एक लड़के से बात कर रही थी। फैमिली ने उसको देख लिया। लड़ाई हुई तो… pic.twitter.com/cqp0UWCHrs — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 6, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

