A shocking case of honour killing has emerged from Haryana’s Sonipat, where a man brutally shot his married sister five times for insisting on marrying her Instagram friend. The woman, Preeti, had been married for seven years but had recently returned to her maternal home after a dispute with her husband. According to reports, she wanted a divorce and planned to remarry a man from Uttar Pradesh she met on Instagram. Her brother Paramjeet, enraged by this, took the extreme step and killed her to protect the family’s “honour”. He was arrested shortly after the incident. Police say further investigation is underway. Haryana Shocker: YouTuber Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Friend After He Objected to Their ‘Intimacy’, Dumps Body in Drain.

Man Shoots Sister for Wanting to Marry Instagram Friend in Haryana

इंस्टा फ्रेंड से ब्याह कराने की जिद पर अड़ी थी शादीशुदा बहन.. इज़्ज़त की खातिर भाई ने 5 गोलियां मारकर जान ले ली हरियाणा के सोनीपत में सगे भाई परमजीत ने अपनी शादीशुदा बहन प्रीति को गोली से उड़ा दिया। गुस्से में उसने बहन को 5 गोलियां मारी। बहन की शादी 7 वर्ष पहले हुई थी। कुछ दिन… pic.twitter.com/fcycbqD0OP — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 7, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

