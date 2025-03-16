In a shocking incident, a man was caught masturbating in front of women at Begumpur railway station in Hooghly, West Bengal. The disgusting act, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The incident reportedly took place on March 15. In the video, the man can be seen masturbating as he looks at women who are seating on another platform. Social media users criticised the lack of security at railway stations, demanding strict action. Responding to the incident, Indian Railways assured an investigation and vowed action against the offender. The search for the accused is underway. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Flashes His Private Parts, Masturbates in Front of Female Patients in Kotdwar Hospital; Probe Ordered After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Man Masturbates at Begumpur Station (Adult Content)

West Bengal, Hooghly, Singur, Begumpur station 15.03.2025 morning. Is this Tahrush? Happens when peacefools R nearby 40%. Ur adult enough to understand what he's doing, seeing whom. Identity of both can be understood. Arrest this nonsense @RailMinIndia @RPF_INDIA @WBPolice pic.twitter.com/B7laJ1CipK — Rajarshi Lahiri (Raj) (@rajarshilahiri) March 15, 2025

Indian Railways Reacts

Your complaint has been received and forwarded to concern officials for necessary action. Complain No. ER-228 @rpferhwh Please look into the matter and submit ATR — RPF Eastern Railway (@ErRpf) March 15, 2025

