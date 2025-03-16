In a shocking incident, a man was caught masturbating in front of women at Begumpur railway station in Hooghly, West Bengal. The disgusting act, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The incident reportedly took place on March 15. In the video, the man can be seen masturbating as he looks at women who are seating on another platform. Social media users criticised the lack of security at railway stations, demanding strict action. Responding to the incident, Indian Railways assured an investigation and vowed action against the offender. The search for the accused is underway. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Flashes His Private Parts, Masturbates in Front of Female Patients in Kotdwar Hospital; Probe Ordered After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Man Masturbates at Begumpur Station (Adult Content)

Indian Railways Reacts 

