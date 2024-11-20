In a shocking incident at a government hospital in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, a man was caught on camera masturbating in front of female patients, reportedly near the maternity section. The man allegedly began masturbating upon seeing a nurse, alarming female patients in the ward. The incident, recorded by a patient on her mobile phone, shows the man touching his private parts. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Following the commotion caused by the patients, the man fled the scene. The incident reportedly took place on November 13. Outraged locals and lawyers have demanded swift action against the pervert, pressuring the police to intervene. Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing the footage and conducting a search to identify and apprehend the accused. As of now, the man's identity remains unknown, but police officials have said that he will be arrested soon. Ghaziabad: Man Masturbates While Watching Porn Video on Mobile Inside UP Temple, Police Launch Hunt for Accused After Video of Disgusting Act Goes Viral.

Disgusting Act Caught on Camera (Adult Content)

