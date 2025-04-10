A major fire broke out at the Grand Sarovar Hotel in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday evening, April 10. The blaze erupted in a six-story building, prompting immediate response from the fire brigade, which is currently working to bring the situation under control. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, and all guests were evacuated safely. Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The hotel is owned by Pradeep Jaiswal, an MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Furniture Shops at Azad Chowk, Short Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

