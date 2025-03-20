A massive fire broke out in furniture shops at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar's Azad Chowk in Maharashtra early this morning, March 20, with officials suspecting a short circuit as the cause. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the shops engulfed in fire, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. Inspector Dilip confirmed that firefighting operations were underway to douse the remaining flames. No casualties have been reported so far, but authorities are assessing the extent of the damage. Further investigation is ongoing to confirm the exact cause of the fire. Maharashtra Fire: Seven Persons Die of Suffocation After Blaze Erupts at Tailoring Shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Watch Videos).

Fire Erupts in Furniture Shops at Azad Chowk

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra: Inspector Dilip says, "Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on..." https://t.co/mdLmCRFD0n pic.twitter.com/qdkha9pofK — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

