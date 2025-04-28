Recently, the Gujarat High Court quashed a cruelty FIR against a woman who is alleged to be the girlfriend of a married man. The court reiterated that a woman who is stated to be the girlfriend of the husband cannot be roped in by the complainant wife as a "relative" to make allegations under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The petitioner argued before the court that the woman is the "paramour" of the husband of the complainant and except the allegation that the petitioner was in relationship with husband of the complainant, there is no other allegations levelled against her. The Gujarat High Court also examined the FIR wherein the complainant had alleged that her husband told her that he has an affair with the petitioner and therefore the complainant must divorce him, other wise he will kill her. The complainant wife had also claimed that the petitioner would come over to the former's home and say that she was having an affair with the former's husband, used abusive words causing the complainant harassment and severe mental and physical cruelty. Gujarat High Court Fines Man INR 50,000 for Smoking During Virtual Court Hearing, Litigant Issues Unconditional Apology.

HC Quashes Section 498A IPC FIR Against Woman

