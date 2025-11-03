In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, a man was caught on camera dragging a horse tied to his scooter through a busy city road, sparking outrage among citizens and animal rights activists. Multiple disturbing videos surfaced on X showing the terrified animal struggling to keep pace as the rider, without a helmet, filmed the act for an Instagram reel. Vehicles can be seen passing dangerously close, while the man appeared indifferent to the horse’s suffering. The videos quickly went viral, prompting widespread condemnation online. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Kills Pet Dog for Tantrik Ritual, Hides Rotting Body in Apartment for Days; Case Registered.

Man Drags Horse Tied to Scooter for Reel in Bengaluru

Shocking cruelty on #Bengaluru roads! A biker tied a horse to his bike, dragged it through traffic & even posed for videos, while the terrified animal struggled. No helmet, phone in hand, zero humanity. Bike No: KA 02 KW 1870#AnimalCruelty @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/A8OhDwywwv — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) November 3, 2025

Biker Ties Horse to Scooter, Drags It on Bengaluru Road

Shocking cruelty on Bengaluru roads! In a disturbing display of inhumanity, a biker was seen tying a helpless horse to his scooter and dragging it through busy traffic road, all while recording videos for social media.The terrified animal struggled to keep up as vehicles rushed… pic.twitter.com/JQvmlFyX5e — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 3, 2025

