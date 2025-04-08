Recently, the Gujarat High Court imposed a fine of INR 50,000 on a litigant who was found smoking a cigarette while appearing through video conferencing before a Single Bench last month. The division bench of Justice AS Supehia and Justice Nisha M Thakore passed the order on April 4 in a suo motu contempt case against the litigant identified as Vishwabhai Jayantilalbhai Varsani. The bench said that Varsani's act amounted to tarnishing the majesty and image of the High Court and ordered him to pay the fine within two weeks. It was learned that Varsani did not deny his act and tendered an unconditional apology. His counsel also told the court that he suffers from alcohol use disorder and "personality disorder," for which he is undertaking treatment. 'Detailed Inquiry Required During Course of Trial': Gujarat HC Rejects Man's Plea Claiming No Liability To Pay Deceased Father's Bank Loan As 'Debt Is Not Heritable Property Under Muslim Law'.

Litigant Tendered Unconditional Apology

