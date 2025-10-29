The Delhi High Court recently said that a wife's apathy towards aged in-laws is a facet of cruelty within the scope of matrimonial law, thereby entitling the husband to divorce. The court also said that parents are an integral part of a joint Hindu family, and a spouse's apathy and indifference toward them adds to cruelty in a matrimonial dispute. The division bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar observed that a spouse is expected to care for aged parents and elders in the household. The Delhi High Court observed while deciding a matrimonial case. The court also noted that the wife who had challenged the divorce decree was unaware of the fact that the mother-in-law was unable to walk and had undergone hip replacement surgery. The high court observed while rejecting the wife’s appeal against a family court order granting divorce to the husband on the grounds of cruelty. ‘Alimony Can’t Be Granted To Financially Independent Spouse’, Rules Delhi High Court; Upholds Divorce Over Cruelty.

Wife Was Unware That Mother-in-Law Was Unable To Walk, Says Delhi High Court

