YSR Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief YS Sharmila on Friday has been detained by police for staging protest at Tank Bund Ambedkar Statue. YS Sharmila was staging the protest after Warangal Police denied permission for padayatra. It can be seen in the video that YS Sharmila is being taken by police. Rajesh Chandra, DCP Central Zone, said that "YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila has been detained by the police as she was staging protest." Also Read | Hyderabad Police Drag Sharmila Reddy's Car As She Sits Inside and Continues To Protest Against Telangana CM KCR (Watch Video).

Watch: YS Sharmila Detained by Telangana Police

Hyderabad, Telangana | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila has been detained by the police: Rajesh Chandra (DCP Central Zone) She was staging a protest at Tang Bund Ambedkar Statue after Warangal police denied permission for padayatra there. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

