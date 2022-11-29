YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila has been protesting against Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Amid this, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday dragged her car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside and continued protesting against the ruling party. Telangana: YS Sharmila’s Arrest, Attack on Her Convoy Trigger Tension in Warangal.

Hyderabad Police Drag Sharmila Reddy's Car:

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/cXnK44N2Xd — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

