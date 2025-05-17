A youth named Zakir has been booked for removing the Israeli flag installed at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund for the Miss World 2025 event. The Telangana government had hoisted the flag on May 12 as part of international representations for the pageant. Zakir first posted a reel after removing the flag, prompting its reinstallation. On May 16, he repeated the act, this time live-streaming it on Instagram, sparking widespread outrage and a growing controversy. Mumbai: Woman Booked for Objectionable WhatsApp Status Criticising ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Israeli Flag Pulled Down in Hyderabad, Youth Booked

Zakir removed Israel flag in Hyderabad and posted it on Insta.!! Officials installed various country flags for #MissWorld2025, happening in Hyderabad.!! CC: @CPHydCity @hydcitypolicepic.twitter.com/DA3u3DOflC — Chandra🇮🇳🚩 (@Chandra4Bharat) May 16, 2025

