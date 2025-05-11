Mumbai's Malvani Police have registered an FIR against 40-year-old Salma Rafiq Khan, a Malad-based beauty parlour owner, for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status criticising 'Operation Sindoor' with an obscene remark. The post reportedly claimed that government actions were leading to the loss of innocent lives. Khan has been booked under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, according to Malvani Police. Amritsar: Authorities in Punjab Advise Residents To Observe Caution, Not To Create Panic Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Woman Booked for Objectionable WhatsApp Status Criticising ‘Operation Sindoor’

#BREAKING Malvani Police in Mumbai registered an FIR against 40-year-old Salma Rafiq Khan for allegedly criticising 'Operation Sindoor' in a WhatsApp status that included an obscene remark. A resident of Malad and a beauty parlour owner, she claimed government decisions cost… pic.twitter.com/2km6bH0LJk — IANS (@ians_india) May 11, 2025

