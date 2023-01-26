On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces unemployment allowance for the unemployed in the State. The unemployment allowance for the unemployed will be given every month from the next financial year, Baghel said in a tweet. "I have announced a monthly unemployment allowance for unemployed persons in the state from the next financial year. A policy will be made in this regard. We are gradually fulfilling all promises made in our manifesto, Bhupesh Baghel said.

We Are Gradually Fulfilling All Promises Made in Our Manifesto

