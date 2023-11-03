A Supreme Court judge recently expressed displeasure at being repeatedly addressed as "Your Lordship" and "My Lord". Justice PS Narasimha, judge of the Supreme Court, did not like when a lawyer kept using "Your Lordship" and "My Lord" to address him. "How many times you will say 'My Lords'? If you stop saying this, then I will give you half of my salary,” Justice PS Narasimha told a lawyer during a hearing. Justice PS Narasimha also suggested that the lawyer use "Sir" instead. Don’t Want Supreme Court To Become ‘Tarikh-Pe-Tarikh’ Court, Says Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Stop Using 'My Lord' & 'Your Lordship'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)