Washington, January 14: The U.S. Supreme Court released three decisions on Wednesday but declined to issue a ruling in the high-stakes challenge to President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. The case, which remains pending, tests whether the administration overstepped its authority by using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to bypass Congress and impose sweeping duties on nearly all foreign trading partners. The delay extends uncertainty for global markets and businesses. During November arguments, a majority of justices expressed skepticism regarding the president's use of emergency powers to address trade deficits. President Trump recently warned on social media that an adverse ruling would be a "complete mess," potentially requiring the government to refund billions in collected revenue. Additional rulings are expected in the coming weeks. Donald Trump Defends 25% Tariff on Foreign Automobiles, Targets China To Protect US Auto Industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

