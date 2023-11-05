The Kolkata police issued a notice to the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) for questioning concerning a complaint of alleged black marketing of World Cup match tickets meant for the general public. "Last evening, a notice was sent to President BCCI to provide relevant documents/information regarding the sale of tickets by them or any competent person of his organisation to the IO of Maidan PS," Kolkata Police said. Ahmedabad: Four Arrested for Selling Duplicate Tickets of India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Kolkata Police Issues Notice to BCCI

