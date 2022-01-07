India is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of new variant, Omicron. Dr Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, Washington, US says that "In India, we expect about 5 lakh cases during peak which should come during next month. Omicron is less severe and will have much less hospitalisation and deaths than you had in Delta variant".

