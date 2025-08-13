Delhi Metro will start early on Independence Day 2025, August 15, with services commencing at 4 AM to facilitate attendees of the national celebrations, the DMRC announced on X. "METRO SERVICES TO COMMENCE AT 04:00 AM ON INDEPENDENCE DAY. To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15th August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 AM on all its Lines from all terminal stations," the post stated. Trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 AM, after which regular frequency will resume. Passengers holding bonafide invitation cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will be able to travel to and from the venue using special QR tickets, with the cost reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations, closest to the Red Fort, will see heightened arrangements for smooth passenger movement. DMRC also urged commuters to plan their travel in advance due to expected crowding during the early morning hours and assured that additional staff and security personnel will be deployed to manage the Independence Day rush effectively. Independence Day 2025: Amit Shah Hoists Tricolour at Home in Delhi, Calls ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a Thread Binding Nation (See Pics and Video).

Delhi Metro to Start at 4 AM on Independence Day

METRO SERVICES TO COMMENCE AT 04:00 AM ON INDEPENDENCE DAY To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15th August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 AM on all its Lines from all terminal… pic.twitter.com/ykQ5FYqFmo — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)