New Delhi, August 13: As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi, describing the movement as one that binds the nation in unity and reinforces the spirit of patriotism. Over the past three years, the campaign has transformed into a mass movement, with citizens from diverse walks of life participating enthusiastically in both online and offline activities across the country.

In a post on X, HM Shah wrote, "Today, under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, I hoisted the Tricolour at my residence. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, initiated under the leadership of Modi ji, has today become a people's movement that binds the nation in the thread of unity and strengthens the spirit of patriotism." Is It 78th or 79th Independence Day Celebration on August 15, 2025? Here’s All You Need To Know As India Gears Up for Swatantrata Diwas.

Amit Shah Hoists Tricolour at Home in Delhi

आज #HarGharTiranga अभियान के अंतर्गत अपने आवास पर तिरंगा फहराया। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में शुरू हुआ ‘हर घर तिरंगा’ अभियान आज देश को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोने और राष्ट्रप्रेम की भावना को और भी प्रबल बनाने वाला जन-अभियान बन गया है। यह अभियान दर्शाता है कि असंख्य स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों… pic.twitter.com/MMBNjzR80M — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 13, 2025

"This campaign demonstrates that the 140 crore citizens of the country are determined to develop and make the best of the free India that countless freedom fighters realised through their sacrifice, penance, and dedication," he added.

The initiative invites every Indian to proudly bring the Tricolour home and hoist it in celebration of the nation's independence. It aims to kindle a deep sense of patriotism in every citizen and encourage a greater understanding of the significance of the national flag. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday urged people to join the fourth edition of the campaign with full enthusiasm, stressing the need to always uphold the "respect and sanctity" of the national flag. Independence Day 2025: Meat Shop Closure Order on I-Day Callous and Unconstitutional, Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

For this year's edition, more than five lakh young people have registered as volunteers to inspire citizens to participate in the nationwide celebration. Several events are being organised across the nation as part of the campaign. On Tuesday, a Har Ghar Tiranga rally was flagged off from Delhi's Bharat Mandapam with an aim to encourage citizens to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it in celebration of India's Independence Day.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with several Members of Parliament, flagged off the rally. Additionally, in a landmark Independence Day celebration, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district witnessed a record-setting Mega Tiranga rally featuring a 1508-metre-long national flag, creating a moment that will be remembered for years to come.

