India on Thursday, December 7, carried out a successful training launch of the Agni-1 ballistic missile that validated all operational and technical parameters of the strategic weapon from Odisha's APJ Abdul Kalam Island. 'Agni-1' is a proven very high-precision missile system. "The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters," the Defence Ministry said. Agni-1: India Carries Out Successful Training Launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile From APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Coast of Odisha.

India Carries Out Successful Training Launch of Agni-1 Missile

Training launch of Short-Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-1' was carried out successfully from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha today. 'Agni-1' is a proven very high-precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,…

