Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women's hockey team for their historic win at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The PM of India expressed that he's proud of the entire team as every Indian has a special relation with Hockey. The women's hockey team won the bronze medal at the ongoing CWG 2022 on the 7th of August.

Check PM Modi's Tweet;

India has a very special relation with Hockey. Thus, it is certain that every Indian is proud of our exceptional women's Hockey team for winning a Bronze medal. This is the first time in many years that the women's team is on the CWG podium. Proud of the team! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mzRvk7TBwt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

