India continues to report more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,52,991 coronavirus cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. The is the new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, according to the health ministry's data released on Monday.

India reports 3,52,991 new #COVID19 cases, 2812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,73,13,163 Total recoveries: 1,43,04,382 Death toll: 1,95,123 Active cases: 28,13,658 Total vaccination: 14,19,11,223 pic.twitter.com/32V7eKf1UR — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

