India on Wednesday recorded 4,529 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest deaths in a single day till date. The country reported 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, 3,89,851 discharges in the past 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,54,96,330 with 32,26,719 active cases and 2,83,248 deaths so far.

