India Reports 1,68,912 New COVID-19 Cases, 75,086 Discharges, & 904 Deaths In Last 24 Hours:
India reports 1,68,912 new #COVID19 cases, 75,086 discharges, & 904 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,35,27,717
Total recoveries: 1,21,56,529
Active cases: 12,01,009
Death toll: 1,70,179
Total vaccination: 10,45,28,565 pic.twitter.com/yMz5ddShPt
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
