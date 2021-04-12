India Reports 1,68,912 New COVID-19 Cases, 75,086 Discharges, & 904 Deaths In Last 24 Hours:

India reports 1,68,912 new #COVID19 cases, 75,086 discharges, & 904 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,35,27,717 Total recoveries: 1,21,56,529 Active cases: 12,01,009 Death toll: 1,70,179 Total vaccination: 10,45,28,565 pic.twitter.com/yMz5ddShPt — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

