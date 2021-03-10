India Reports 17,921 New COVID-19 Cases And 133 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,12,62,707 Total recoveries: 1,09,20,046 Active cases: 1,84,598 Death toll: 1,58,063 pic.twitter.com/Wyrs3KyV3T — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

