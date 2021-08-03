According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India reported 30,549 new COVID-19 Cases, 38,887 discharges and 422 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 4,04,958 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,17,26,507 and death toll at 4,25,195:

India reports 30,549 new #COVID19 cases, 38,887 discharges & 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 3,17,26,507 Total discharges: 3,08,96,354 Death toll: 4,25,195 Active cases: 4,04,958 Total Vaccination: 47,85,44,114 (61,09,587 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/lkS8eBMZh9 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

