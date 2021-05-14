As many as 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries, and 4,000 deaths were reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,40,46,809. This includes 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 reported deaths.There are currently 37,04,893 active cases in the country.

