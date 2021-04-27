India reports 3,23,144 new #COVID19 cases, 2771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,76,36,307
Total recoveries: 1,45,56,209
Death toll: 1,97,894
Active cases: 28,82,204
Total vaccination: 14,52,71,186 pic.twitter.com/ynq5OSrzCT
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021
