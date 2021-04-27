India on Tuesday logged a total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data. The total COVID-19 cases registered so far in the country reached 1,76,36,307 while the death toll mounted to 1,97,894 with 2,771 fresh fatalities during the same time. The active cases in India stood at 28,82,204.

